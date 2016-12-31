Man stabbed to death in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man was stabbed to death in Southeast D.C., Metropolitan Police said.

It happened around midnight, when police were called to the 4600 block of East Capitol Street for a man lying in the street. There they found 25-year-old Antoinios Deangelo Butler unconscious and unresponsive with stab wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported the male victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.