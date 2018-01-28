WUSA
Man stabbed on Metrobus

Chelsea Cirruzzo, WUSA 5:33 PM. EST January 28, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man was stabbed on a Metrobus on Sunday afternoon, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing happened at around 3:30 p.m. on January 28 aboard the A4 Metrobus at MLK Jr. Ave and Galveston Place. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Call 301-955-500 if you have any information.

