Man stabbed on Metrobus

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man was stabbed on a Metrobus on Sunday afternoon, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing happened at around 3:30 p.m. on January 28 aboard the A4 Metrobus at MLK Jr. Ave and Galveston Place. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Call 301-955-500 if you have any information.

Crime Alert: Stabbing approx 3:30 pm aboard A4 Metrobus at MLK Jr Ave & Galveston Pl SW. (Victim, adult male, has non-life-threatening injury.) Police seeing to ID and/or locate individual pictured here. Have info? Call 301-955-5000 or text MyMTPD. #wmata pic.twitter.com/hcwWIxfOg1 — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) January 28, 2018

