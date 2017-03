WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are investigating a shooting near Orr Elementary School that has left one man injured.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of Minnesota Ave., SE. When police arrived on scene, they found a man shot.

Due to the shooting, Orr Elementary School is on lockdown at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

© 2017 WUSA-TV