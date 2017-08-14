System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man is dead after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Northeast, D.C. late Monday night, police said.

The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 4300 block of 2nd St., D.C. police said. A man was approached by two suspects. One suspect pulled out a gun and tried to rob the victim. Police said the victim resisted and the suspect then shot him twice in the torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his serious injuries.

Police said the suspects are described as two black males. The first suspect is about 5'6" tall and in his twenties. The second suspect is described as 5'4" tall and is a teenager.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 202-727-9099.

