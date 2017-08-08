WUSA
Close

Man shot in back in SE, DC

WUSA 6:01 AM. EDT August 09, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man was shot in the back in Southeast, D.C. overnight, D.C. police said. 

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of W Street in Southeast. 

 

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories