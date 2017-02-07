Man shot by police in southeast DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Officials are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in southeast D.C. that left one man injured, D.C. police said.

Around 8 a.m., officers responded to the area near 13th Street and Good Hope Road after reports of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they told the man with the gun to drop his weapon, when he refused he was shot.

During their investigation, police learned that the suspect robbed a woman at gunpoint and then witnesses chased him and flagged down officers in the neighborhood.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Media staging for Officer Involved Shooting at 13th and Good Hope Road SE. Updates forthcoming... — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 7, 2017

Police said the weapon was recovered at the scene.

Due to the investigation, officials have closed the 1400 block of Minnesota Ave SE, MLK Jr. Ave SE to Good Hope Rd. SE, and Minnesota Ave to Good Hope Rd. SE.

The investigation continues.

LIVE on #Periscope: 2.7.17 Briefing on Officer Involved Shooting in 1300 block of Good Hope Road SE https://t.co/XNm1tgYzTo — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 7, 2017

