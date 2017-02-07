WUSA
Man shot by police in southeast DC

WUSA 10:54 AM. EST February 07, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Officials are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in southeast D.C. that left one man injured, D.C. police said.

Around 8 a.m., officers responded to the area near 13th Street and Good Hope Road after reports of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they told the man with the gun to drop his weapon, when he refused he was shot.

During their investigation, police learned that the suspect robbed a woman at gunpoint and then witnesses chased him and flagged down officers in the neighborhood. 

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. 

Police said the weapon was recovered at the scene.

Due to the investigation, officials have closed the 1400 block of Minnesota Ave SE, MLK Jr. Ave SE to Good Hope Rd. SE, and Minnesota Ave to Good Hope Rd. SE.

The investigation continues.

(© 2017 WUSA)


