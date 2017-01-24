WUSA
Man injured after being shot near Nats Park

WUSA 10:30 AM. EST January 24, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man is injured after being shot near Nats Park in the District on Tuesday morning, said D.C. police.  

Around 10 a.m., police received multiple calls about a shooting near N. and Half Streets in Southeast. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Police say he is conscious and breathing. 

There is no lookout at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

 

