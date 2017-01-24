Man injured after being shot near Nats Park

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man is injured after being shot near Nats Park in the District on Tuesday morning, said D.C. police.

Around 10 a.m., police received multiple calls about a shooting near N. and Half Streets in Southeast. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say he is conscious and breathing.

There is no lookout at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

(© 2017 WUSA)