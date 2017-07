WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man is dead after being shot in Southeast, D.C. late Wednesday night, Metropolitan police said.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fairlawn Ave. Officers found a man, outside, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

© 2017 WUSA-TV