Man fatally shot in head in SE, DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man is dead after being fatally shot to the head in Southeast, D.C. early Friday morning, Metropolitan police.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Naylor Rd. in Southeast around 12:31 a.m. When police got to the scene they found a man shot in the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is underway.

