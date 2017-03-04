Man dies in SE DC house fire

(Photo: AP GRAPHICS BANK)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man died after a house fire in D.C. late Friday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., Sixth District officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of V Street in Southeast to assist D.C. Fire and EMS with the report of a fire.

When they arrived, fire officials saw a fire on the second floor of the residence. Upon entry, fire crews discovered a male victim unconscious and unresponsive on the second floor of the residence.

The victim was transported to MedStar where he was later pronounced.

He has not been identified at this time.

