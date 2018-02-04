Man dead after stabbing in Northwest DC

File photo.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 56-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday, in Northwest, D.C.

Metropolitan police said the stabbing happened around 5:45 p.m., in the 400 block of H Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found Gregory Monroe of Northwest, D.C., suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.





© 2018 WUSA-TV