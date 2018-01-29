Man dead after shooting in Southeast, DC

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting that happened in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday, Metropolitan police said.

The shooting happened around 10:08 p.m. in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, authorities stated.

When officers got to the scene they found Todd Green, 26, of Southeast, D.C. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, however later died from his injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.



