WUSA
Close
Closings Alert 25 closing alerts
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Man charged with murder in shooting death of 16-year-old DC girl

WUSA 9:07 AM. EST January 30, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl, DC police said. 

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on January 25 in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road Northeast. When police arrived, they found 16-year-old Taiyania Thompson unconscious and unresponsive inside of an apartment.

RELATED16-year-old girl dies after shooting in NE DC

According to police, Thompson was shot in the head and was transferred to the hospital in "very serious condition." 

Thompson died from her injuries on January 28, 2018. 

On January 29, police arrested 18-year-old Dekale Bowman, of Northeast, DC, and charged him with second degree murder.
 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories