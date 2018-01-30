Man charged with murder in shooting death of 16-year-old DC girl

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl, DC police said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on January 25 in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road Northeast. When police arrived, they found 16-year-old Taiyania Thompson unconscious and unresponsive inside of an apartment.

RELATED: 16-year-old girl dies after shooting in NE DC

According to police, Thompson was shot in the head and was transferred to the hospital in "very serious condition."

Thompson died from her injuries on January 28, 2018.

On January 29, police arrested 18-year-old Dekale Bowman, of Northeast, DC, and charged him with second degree murder.



© 2018 WUSA-TV