Man charged in D.C. murder

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man has been charged with second degree murder in the death of a 43-year-old man from the District, police said.

On Mar. 28 around 8:55 a.m., police responded to the 4000 block of Cole Boulevard in Southeast for a report of an unconscious person in a residence.

When they arrived, they found Bernard Coleman of Southeast, D.C. suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS found no signs of life when they arrived to the scene.

Twenty-three-year-old Bernard Coleman III has been charged with second degree murder while armed and theft one.

