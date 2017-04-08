Man charged in 8 year old missing person's case

(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man has been charged with first degree murder in an eight year old missing person’s case.

On Thursday, Feb. 12, 2009, 47-year-old Pamela Butler was last seen at her home located in the 5800 block of 4th Street Northwest, D.C.

Her mother reported her missing on Feb. 17, 2009, after she failed to show up to a Valentine’s Day dinner they planned.



In July of 2016, a D.C. superior court judge issued a death certificate of Pamela Butler.



Investigators revisited the case in Feb. 2017 and determined that Butler was a victim of domestic abuse. The suspect in the case was arrested in Arlington, Virginia.



Jose Rodriguez is being charged with first degree murder. He waived extradition and is being held in the D.C. homicide unit.

