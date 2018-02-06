Man arrested in connection with more than a dozen DC burglaries

File photo

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man has been arrested in connection with more than a dozen burglaries in the D.C. metro area, according to police.

D.C. police arrested 34-year-old Theodrick Jones, of Northwest, D.C. on February 5 in connection with a burglary that happened on January 17. He was charged with burglary two.

An investigation revealed that he was responsible for an additional fourteen other burglaries.

Jones was charged in connection with the following burglaries:

• Burglary Two: On Sunday, November 26, 2017, at approximately 10:00 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 2000 block of 9th Street, NW. Once inside, the suspect took property and US currency then fled the scene. CCN: 17-204-755



• Burglary Two: On Saturday, December 2, 2017, at approximately 6:01 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1200 block of U Street, NW. Once inside, the suspect took US currency then fled the scene. CCN: 17-208-187



• Burglary Two: On Monday, December 25, 2017, at approximately 2:00 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 700 block of T Street, NW. Once inside, the suspect took US currency then fled the scene. CCN: 17-221-643



• Burglary Two: On Friday, January 12, 2018, at approximately 4:30 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, NW. Once inside, the suspect took property and US currency then fled the scene. CCN: 18-006-128



• Burglary Two: On Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at approximately 7:23 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1400 block of 12th Street, NW. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 18-008-385



• Burglary Two: On Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at approximately 9:03 am, the suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied residence in the 900 block of M Street, NW. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 18-008-943



• Burglary Two: On Thursday, January 18, 2018, at approximately 8:15 am, the suspect entered an unoccupied residence in the 600 block of 10th Street, NE. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 18-009-550



• Burglary Two: On Thursday, January 18, 2018, at approximately 8:15 am, the suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied residence in the 600 block of 10th Street, NE. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 18-009-785



• Burglary Two: On Thursday, January 18, 2018, at approximately 8:45 am, the suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied residence in the 1000 block of G Street, NE. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 18-009-777



• Burglary Two: On Sunday, January 21, 2018, at approximately 8:05 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1700 block of U Street, NW. Once inside, the suspect took property and US currency then fled the scene. CCN: 18-011-312



• Burglary Two: On Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at approximately 2:21 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1600 block of U Street, NW. Once inside, the suspect took property and US currency then fled the scene. CCN: 18-013-292



• Burglary Two: On Monday, January 29, 2018, at approximately 7:00 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 800 block of H Street, NE. Once inside, the suspect took property and US currency then fled the scene. CCN: 18-016-944



• Burglary Two: On Monday, January 29, 2018, at approximately 11:04 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1300 block of H Street, NE. The suspect then fled the scene without taking any property. CCN: 18-016-313



• Burglary Two: On Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at approximately 5:11 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 900 block of H Street, NE. Once inside, the suspect took US currency then fled the scene. CCN: 18-016-616



• Burglary Two: On Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at approximately 9:04 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1200 block of H Street, NE. The suspect then fled the scene without taking any property. CCN: 18-016-711



