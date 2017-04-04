Make-a-Wish makes dream come true for local child with stage 4 cancer

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Every 35 minutes, 'Make-A-Wish' makes a wish come true for a terminally ill child.

This weekend, the Mid-Atlantic chapter of Make-A- Wish is holding its big fundraising walk so they can make all the magic happen.

Six-year-old Maeve, from Alexandria, is one of the team captains. She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer at two years old and has been in remission for three years.

Make-A-Wish made it possible for her and her family to take a magical trip to Disney World. She wants to make sure other children can enjoy the same experience.

For every one wish granted, two kids are waiting.

The goal of the Walk for Wishes walk is to raise $130,000 to make dreams come true for all terminally ill kids.

For more info on the walk, click here.

@MakeAWish's Walk for Wishes is Sunday on the National Mall. Cancer survivor Maeve is one of the team captains! Her wish? Disney! @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/4WINl6rgFz — Hilary Lane (@HilaryLWUSA9) April 5, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV