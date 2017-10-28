WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Seventy-five-thousand backpacks full of food. That's the difference a day makes.

More than 200 Tegna employees and volunteers spent the morning measuring out nutritious and easy meals for local school kids.

Pierette Peters, Principal of Fancis C. Hammond School said the effort was a worthy cause: many kids in the district are going hungry.

“There are schools that work very hard to meet the needs of students on a daily basis. Schools have free and reduced lunch rates of 80 percent and higher- including my school in particular,” said Peters.

Make a Difference Day is country-wide, with different initiatives in different cities.

In Washington, the effort was a partnership with United Way.

Torrence Hucks is the Volunteer Manager for the National Capital Area United Way. He said it was exciting to work with Tegna on his birthday, giving back to the community.

Hucks said he was once homeless and hungry himself, “ It’s awesome, there’s no other place I’d rather be than right here.”

Make A Difference Day began in 1992. It’s made possible by the people of Tegna, with the help of the Arby’s Foundation and Points of Light.

