Locals head to Ben's Chili Bowl to honor Jim Vance

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Dozens headed to Ben's Chili Bowl on Saturday to pay their respects to legendary news anchor Jim Vance.

In June 2017, the restaurant added Vance to the iconic mural wall.

"He has been a part of our family," said Vida Ali, of Ben's Chili Bowl. "We are honored to have him on our wall. We were so honored and blessed to have him come to the unveiling on June 21."

Ali said Vance appeared sick at the mural unveiling just one month ago.

"He was very sick," said Ali. "You could tell he was definitely weak and you could tell he was sick, but his spirit was amazing."

Diedre Holder is a local news viewer who came to pay her respects at the mural. "He just meant a lot to us," said Holder. "He was a wonderful man."

Ali said Vance would forever be immortalized on Ben's Chili Bowl's mural, so generations to come will be able to pay their respects to the legendary news man.





© 2017 WUSA-TV