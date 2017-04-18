Local man working to help rising number of homeless people in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One local man is working to help the rising number of homeless people in DC.

According to the US Census, the number of homeless families in the District has increased by more than 30 percent in 2016, compared to in 2015.

That means 30 percent more families are sleeping either out on the streets, in an emergency shelter, or transitional housing.

For the first time since 2001, homeless children and their parents in the district outnumber homeless single adults.

You may have seen a group of volunteers in Dupont Circle and Meridian Hill Park on the weekends. They have tables set up with free food, water, clothes, and books.

Volunteers also offer job training skills.

This group, called Sponsor core, is choosing to spend their free time helping the homeless.

For the head of this group, Corey Albright, this is personal.

"A while back before I worked in my company, I had lost my job. I had lost everything and this was going to be a reality for me," said Albright. "What happened was my job called me at the very last second and they were like, hey, we want to hire you. I said to God the first thing I am going to do when I get my first paycheck is to make sure I help the homeless."

What is the reason for the increase in homeless people in the District? City officials point to the rising cost of real estate as a major culprit among other factors.

If you want to donate to Corey Albright's group, send an email here: coresponsor@gmail.com.

© 2017 WUSA-TV