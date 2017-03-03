Local group helping people with disabilities exercise for free

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A local all-volunteer non-profit group is making sure everyone has a chance to get some exercise in for free, no matter their physical or developmental limitations.

Studies have shown that children with disabilities have a 38 percent higher obesity rate than children without disabilities. The group Kids Enjoy Exercise Now (KEEN) is trying to combat that statistic.

Volunteers act as coaches and together everyone has fun and gets moving on Sundays in a few different locations in the region, including at Tilden Middle School in Bethesda.

The organization is in its 25th year and is now expanding. You can now find programs in the D.C., Northern Virginia, and Baltimore Maryland area. If you are interested in learning more, click here: http://www.keengreaterdc.org/

