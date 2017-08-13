WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The D.C. Black Film Festival kicks-off this week and some local filmmakers are gearing up for it.

Antonio Hernandez of Prince George's County is really excited to have the latest episode of his documentary web series, called "Garnish," selected for screening at the festival. He stopped by WUSA9's studio Sunday morning to discuss it.

"It's feels amazing," Hernandez said. "This is actually the first time Garnish has been selected for a festival, so it feels really good."

According to the festival's website, the D.C. Black Film Festival (DCBFF) is dedicated to exhibiting quality film, web series and television content by and about people of African descent. The event supports emerging artists that want to add diversity to the images, tastemakers and storytellers working in the entertainment industry.

The DCBFF is committed to playing an integral role in discovering, celebrating and helping films and filmmakers by bringing them to the attention of the industry, media and public, according to the website.

"There's so much content, films, shows and platforms," Hernandez said. "It's important that we're able to show our work in front of our friends, our peers and strangers."

Opening night is Thursday,Aug. 17 at the Miracle Theatre in Southeast. The event will kick-off with a reception, film that analyzes the black experience and panel discussion. Film screenings will be shown during different periods Friday and Saturday. A mixer and free filmmaker workshop is also a part of the three-day event.

Hernandez has been working on his "Garnish" series for a while now. The series highlights culture, causes and commerce in the D.C. metropolitan area and Baltimore. The episode selected was "Glow End Theory," which is about a short series of concerts that feature Black female artists.

Hernandez is also a part of something called "Summer Saturdays" film festival, which is hosted by the Prince George's African American Museum & Cultural Center. The four-month screening series highlights a different filmmaker rooted in the D.C.-metro area through September.

For the full schedule and tickets to the D.C. Black Film Festival, get it here.

