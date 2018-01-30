WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: People who call themselves Dreamers, protest in front of the Senate side of the US Capitol to urge Congress in passing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Instead of watching the State of the Union Address on members of various immigrant organizations in the DC-area are planning a Funeral Procession around the United States Capitol starting at 5 p.m Tuesday.

Then protesters are planning a “DREAMer State of the Union Speech.”

There will be a projector set-up for DREAMers to watch at around 9 p.m. if any are willing. Although, many of the DREAMers WUSA9 spoke to said they do not plan on watching it. It is their direct response to President Trump.

In a statement, activists with the group CASA of Maryland wrote:

“This funeral procession will represent how the Administration’s rhetoric and policies have killed the prospects of a clean DREAM Act and set up a framework that could kill family reunification. This funeral also represents the thousands of immigrants who will potentially lose their lives should Trump’s immigration proposal become law, in addition to the lives already lost after Trump terminated DACA in September 2017.”

