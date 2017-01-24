Local cabbie who loves Elway gives the quarterback a ride

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Here's a lesson for cab drivers: take a good look at whoever gets into your cab.

It's a lesson cab driver Sam Snow learned when two men and two women hopped in his taxi around Union Station on Inauguration Day.



“The only thing I know is they were strangers and I was working,” recalled Snow.



Some of the passengers took notice of Snow, more specifically, his Pittsburgh Steelers jacket. They chatted him up about some football and who, in his opinion, was the best quarterback ever.



In the cell phone video that was recorded by one of the passengers, someone in the cab can be heard asking Snow, “So, you think John Elway is number one?”

“Number one,” Snow responded.

Prior to his current role of General Manager of the NFL’s Denver Broncos, John Elway was a Hall of Fame quarterback for the team.



The best QB argument is something football fans hardly ever agree on, but in Snow’s cab there was consensus: John Elway is the best QB ever -- everyone agreed. Including John Elway, who was seated in the back seat of Snow’s cab.



“I didn't know John Elway was back there,” insisted Snow.



It took Snow a few minutes and some nudging from his passengers to finally realize Elway was a passenger.



“I was like shocked! He was in my cab!” said Snow.



While he had Elway in the cab he couldn't let him get away without taking a few jabs. After all, the guy is a Steelers fan.



Snow has been driving a cab for 15 years.

“That's the first time a celebrity has been in my cab.”

For Snow, it was the ride a lifetime. For Elway, the ride was free. Snow didn’t have the heart to charge his favorite quarterback.

“He gave me the biggest tip I ever had in my life,” said a smiling Snow.



Looks like he's found his favorite quarterback on and off the field.

