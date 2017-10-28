Local boats travel to British Virgin Islands to deliver hurricane relief supplies

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Boats from our area are creating a supply chain between the United States and the British Virgin Islands in the wake of the recent hurricanes.



Rendezvous Cay, a 50-foot sailboat in Southwest, D.C, was being filled with vital supplies Saturday. It will leave the small island of Jost Van Dyke in a few days.

“Most of the people who live there lost their homes. The people who still have homes have congregated together and are sharing. Right now so many people are living in tents so we’re trying to get building supplies to them so they can build homes again,” said Volunteer Debbie Cloud.



Non-profit International Rescue Group is behind this mission.



“Instead of my ego being involved it’s like how am I making a difference in the lives of other people. America has such opulence and opportunity, but that doesn’t mean we need to be concentrated on ourselves. There is a big world we are a part of," said Volunteer Matthew Hock.



Rendezvous Cay is expected to reach the island in 10-14 days.



“We are dedicated 100%. These are people we care deeply about,” said Cloud.



Another boat filled with supplies will depart from Annapolis in a few weeks.



If you would like to help, go to the JVD United Facebook page for more information.

