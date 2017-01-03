Lights out at the Washington Monument

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Tuesday night the lights went out at the Washington Monument. It’s the latest issue at the towering piece of D.C. skyline.

PEPCO responded, but the utility company concluded the problem isn’t on its end.

The National Park Service is looking to see whether technology played a role. Officials first noticed the problem at about 7 p.m.

For now, the park service believes an automated program that controls the lights at the monument failed. Electricians will work to confirm whether their theory is correct Wednesday morning.

This isn’t the first problem at the Washington Monument lately. A series of elevator issues has shut down the landmark through 2019.

