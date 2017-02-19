Lights out at the Washington Monument, once again

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The lights that illuminate the Washington Monument at night did not turn on Sunday night, a National Parks Service spokesman said.
The red aviation warning lights are functioning normally.
National Park Service electricians are on their way to the monument to investigate the issue.
RELATED: Lights out at the Washington Monument...again
After about 30 minutes, the lights returned to normal.
Follow Mallory on Twitter @mallorymhughes.
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs