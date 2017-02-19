Lights out at the Washington Monument, once again

(Photo: WUSA9) (Photo: Hughes, Mallory)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The lights that illuminate the Washington Monument at night did not turn on Sunday night, a National Parks Service spokesman said.

The red aviation warning lights are functioning normally.

National Park Service electricians are on their way to the monument to investigate the issue.

After about 30 minutes, the lights returned to normal.

