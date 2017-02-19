WUSA
Close

Lights out at the Washington Monument, once again

Mallory Hughes, WUSA 8:25 PM. EST February 19, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The lights that illuminate the Washington Monument at night did not turn on Sunday night, a National Parks Service spokesman said.

The red aviation warning lights are functioning normally.

National Park Service electricians are on their way to the monument to investigate the issue.

RELATED: Lights out at the Washington Monument...again

After about 30 minutes, the lights returned to normal.

 

Follow Mallory on Twitter @mallorymhughes.

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories