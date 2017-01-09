Lights out at the Washington Monument... again

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Washington Monument was in the dark—again.

According to the National Park Service, the lights that illuminate the outside of the Washington Monument went out around 6 pm. The red aviation warning lights at the very top of the monument went out too.

NPS restored the light at the monument about an hour later. The agency believes the issue may have something to do with a ground fault.

This was the second time in a week the lights went out at the Washington Monument.

PREVIOUS: Lights go out at the Washington Monument

The iconic landmark has been plagued with technical issues over the past year. It’s currently closed after a series of elevator problems. It’s not expected to reopen until 2019.