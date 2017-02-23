Let 'Eagle Watch' begin! Beloved DC eagles lay second egg

(Photo: DC Eagle Cam)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The First Lady and the President are expecting another baby—at least the eagle versions of them in D.C.

The mother eagle laid her second egg Thursday afternoon in their massive nest in the U.S. National Arboretum.

Now, the parents are focusing on incubating and fiercely protecting their precious eaglets-to-be. It’ll take about 35 days for the eggs to hatch, which means Americans will be in “Eagle Watch” mode the last week of March.

Last year, eagle fans all over the world were glued to their computer and phone screens watching ever move the eggs—and then eaglets—made.

You can watch their progress 24/7 on the DC Eagle Cam again this year.

Mr. President and the First Lady are no strangers to raising little ones. In 2016, the pair raised two eaglets, Freedom and Liberty, from their perch atop a Tulip Poplar Tree at the National Arboretum. They raised one eaglet in 2015.

Now the question is, can we expect third egg?

MORE EAGLE WATCH: Bald eagles at DC police academy lay egg

“The fact that we only have two years of previous nesting data on these birds still begs to question whether it’s possible that The First Lady could lay a third egg, especially since their nest is slightly larger this year,” said American Eagle Foundation representative Julia Cecere.

“All we can do now is watch and wait. We were excited about one egg and are ecstatic about the second, but watching three eaglets raised in one nest would be such a thrill for viewers everywhere,” she continued.

RELATED: Webcam of DC bald eagles goes live with sound

(© 2017 WUSA)