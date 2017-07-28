Legend DC graffiti artist dies at 47

(Photo: amengual/Facebook courtesy of Roger Gastman, Joseph Pattisall &Caleb Neelon)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A D.C. graffiti artist known as Cool "Disco" Dan has died at the age of 47.

Danny Hogg, known worldwide as Cool "Disco Dan, according to his Facebook page, died on Wednesday due to complications from diabetes.

Cool "Disco" Dan's legendary graffiti signature was visible throughout D.C. in the 80s and 90s.

The Facebook page The Legend of Cool "Disco" Dan was created to inform fans about the release of a documentary featuring his life.

The Facebook page announced the artist's death on Friday.

