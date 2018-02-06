Leaky Metro tunnels, rusty rails found by federal inspectors

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Federal Inspectors just exposed more of Metro’s leaking tunnels and rusting rails. New reports by the Federal Transit Administration found water wearing on the red line. Inspectors found the issues twice in two months.

The Red Line is Metro's oldest. It was drilled before watertight technology, said a Metro spokesman.

The leaks happen between Grosvenor and Dupont Circle. The water can cause electrical fires near Metro's electrified third rail.

New numbers prepared for WMATA’s Board of Directors said fires are up almost 10 percent in the last six months.

Metro is scrambling to stop the leaks. It is trying new ways to make the tunnels waterproof. A Metro spokesman said the agency is happy with early tests and the project could be expanded to the entire red line.

