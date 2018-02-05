LDS followers mourn loss of local church leader

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Thousands are mourning the loss of Stake President James Baird. Baird was a prominent leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Last Wednesday, Baird's daughter found her father unconscious in his Bethesda Home. Inside the home was also Baird's wife. Investigators said the couple had been living in the basement while renovating their home. At this point, they are looking at a boiler connected to the furnace which created high levels of carbon monoxide.

RELATED: DC Mormon leader, 61, dies after carbon monoxide exposure

Both Baird's wife and daughter were also sent to the hospital but are okay. Baird died the next day, despite efforts by his daughter to save his life through CPR.

Baird was a spiritual leader and mentor to about 4,000 members in Montgomery County and D.C. Stories of his willingness to give his time, energy and hope has filled a Facebook memorial page.

Despite overseeing many of the congregations in D.C. and Maryland, church members said his greatest role was as a family man.

Baird's funeral will be this Saturday at 10 a.m. in Kensington.

© 2018 WUSA-TV