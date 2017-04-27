Lawmakers scrambling to avoid government shutdown

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Too Many Zooz live performance
-
Determined mom makes DC streets safer
-
Metro workers threaten 'sick-out' over new policy
-
Killfies
-
Bird strike forces American Airlines flight to make emergency landing
-
Lawsuit filed against 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines
-
Man kicked off Delta flight.
-
DC Firefighter gets a special graduation surprise
-
Metro workers picket over sick policy
-
Senior posts offensive 'slaves for sale' Craigslist ad
More Stories
-
Lawmakers scrambling to avoid goverment shutdownApr 28, 2017, 6:01 a.m.
-
How electrical problems lead to fires on Metro railsApr 28, 2017, 12:06 a.m.
-
Dine-and-dash group takes the platesApr 27, 2017, 4:51 p.m.