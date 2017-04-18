Large tree falls on man in SE, DC

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man was taken to the hospital after a large tree collapsed and fell on him in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday morning, according to US Capitol police.

The tree feel at the corner of Independence Ave. and First Streets in SE, D.C. around 9:15 a.m., authorities said.

Police and DC Fire and EMS had to extract the man from under the tree. He was transported to a local hospital.

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue and First Street will be closed until further notice.

