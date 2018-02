WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Justin Timberlake is coming to D.C. (twice).

Timberlake, who performed in the Super Bowl LII halftime show, will perform The Man of the Woods Tour at the Capital One Arena on March 18, 2018 and January 4, 2019.

Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase tickets through LiveNation.com.

