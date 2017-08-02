Job fair set for the Wharf development

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Wharf development along the Southwest Waterfront in D.C. is growing every single day.

The first businesses there are set to open in just a few months -- and that means new jobs. More than 30 employers will be in one spot, interviewing for retail, hospitality and facility jobs. That's happening at Arena Stage on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This job fair is for D.C. Residents only. You'll need to register online no later than August 8th to take part.

Click here for more information.



