Jim Vance, longtime NBC4 anchor, laid to rest

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - NBC4 anchor Jim Vance was laid to rest in a 15-minute private service at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Aspen Hill, Md. Monday.

His immediate family, about 40 people, were in attendance. The Reverend Willie Wilson pastor of Union Temple Baptist church in Southeast delivered the eulogy at the grave site.

A public sendoff will be planned for September.

Vance passed away a week ago Saturday at his home in Silver Spring from cancer. He had been Washington's longest working TV anchor with 45 years at WRC-TV.

