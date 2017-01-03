Ivanka Trump and family decide on DC home

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Ivanka Trump and her family of five will move into a house in the Kalorama neighborhood, according to WUSA9's editorial partners at The Washington Post.

The realtor, Washington Fine Properties, described the home as a six-bedroom, single-family home.

The home sold on Dec. 22 for a little more than $5 million. It has not been disclosed whether the family is renting or buying the house.

Kalorama sits on the northwest side of the city. The house on Tracy Place will be blocks from the the house where the Obamas will live once he leaves office.