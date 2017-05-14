It's National Bike to Work Week!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Six-thousand people are participating in a Mother's Day bike event in D.C. that is kicking off National Bike to Work Week.

It's a 20-mile bike ride around the monuments to celebrate mothers.

The Street Smart campaign is a big part of the event. The campaign educates drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists on the "No-Zones," which are dangerous areas around trucks with blind spots where crashes are more likely to occur.

The money from this event will benefit the Washington Area Bike Association. Organizers expect to raise $40,000.

