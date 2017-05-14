WUSA
Close
Live Video WATCH LIVE: Puppy Cam
Close

It's National Bike to Work Week!

Get ready, it's National Bike to Work Week!

Stephanie Gailhard, WUSA 10:24 AM. EDT May 14, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Six-thousand people are participating in a Mother's Day bike event in D.C. that is kicking off National Bike to Work Week. 

It's a 20-mile bike ride around the monuments to celebrate mothers. 

The Street Smart campaign is a big part of the event. The campaign educates drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists on the "No-Zones," which are dangerous areas around trucks with blind spots where crashes are more likely to occur.

The money from this event will benefit the Washington Area Bike Association. Organizers expect to raise $40,000.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories