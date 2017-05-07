Is it safe to swim in the Potomac River?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake service dogs are becoming a problem
-
Meeting litter of service puppies
-
Parents react to dropped rape charges in Rockville case
-
Woman tells Muslim shopper: 'I wish they didn't let you in the country'
-
Supervisor upset over man's safety mission
-
Fairfax fire officials looking into new complaints
-
73% Off North Face For Mom: The Deal Guy
-
MS13 gang activity grows to Montgomery County
-
McKinney mother warns intruder in a Facebook message
-
Maryland woman 'adopts' Syrian family
More Stories
-
Potomac safe for summer swimming - but there's a catchMay. 7, 2017, 8:38 p.m.
-
Woman tells Muslim shopper: ‘I wish they didn't let…May. 7, 2017, 7:24 p.m.
-
Giant recalls Aunt Jemima, Hungry-Man products for…May. 7, 2017, 4:50 p.m.