In DC, even the drinking is political as a bar offers 'Moscow Muellers'

Spectators and patrons at Shaw's Tavern in northwest Washington, DC, watch as former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey is sworn in to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8, 2017. (Photo: JIM WATSON)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - What could be more D.C. than political drinking?

The Bird In Logan Circle is offering their latest deal: $5 “Moscow Muellers” anytime Bob Mueller indicts a Trump associate. Their cocktails regularly cost $8.

This wouldn’t be the first time The Bird has dived into the political world through specials. They still offer a discount happy hour menu anytime someone is fired from the Trump administration.

The grand jury may still be out, but when @bobsmueller indicts a Trump associate, we’ll be serving up $5 Moscow Muellers 🍹#muellertime pic.twitter.com/ISmC2faOfv — The Bird DC (@thebirddc) November 1, 2017

According to Washingtonian, the tradition began when Anthony Scaramucci’s short-lived White House run came to an end. Their drink? The Mooch, a cocktail aptly made with Fighting Cock Whiskey. Shortly thereafter, they began to run their “you’re fired!” deal, a $4 happy hour menu following any firing from the White House.

The Bird isn’t the only bar to offer politics-themed specials. In July, when former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, several bars opened early to screen the testimony. Shaw’s Tavern opened at 9:30 a.m. and offered $5 Russian vodka flavors while Duffy’s Irish Pub offered a “Covfefe” cocktail, after President Trump’s misspelled Tweet. Union Pub meanwhile pledged to give out free drinks if Trump tweeted about Comey during the testimony—a deal that ended in disappointment when the president didn’t fire off a single tweet.

And that’s not to mention the countless election-themed specials last November which offered food and drinks for voters. There were even debate-watch parties right in the heat of election season.

Naturally, some D.C. restaurants have always been inherently political. From The Hamilton to the Capitol Lounge to The Partisan, local establishments tend to pay homage to the political world they call home.

So, if you’re looking for a cheap cocktail in D.C., you may just want to keep an eye on the news.

