WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - She was 23-years-old with dreams of becoming a chef, but Jasmine Light’s life was snatched away before she got the chance to make it there.

Light died after a drive-by shooting in Southeast DC on Wednesday.

Light did not have it easy growing up.

She lost her mom to illness when she was a teenager, and her brother was murdered.

Family and friends are now forced to cope with another loss.

Loved ones flooded the block where Light was shot with balloons, teddy bears, and candles.

“It’s days where I can’t sleep thinking about my sister,” Marcus Light, the victim’s brother, said. “It’s days, man. I just wish I could have done more.”

Family members broke down in tears near the store where Light was shot on 16th and U Streets.

Light was shot in the head, according to family members.

The 23-year-old was raised by her family and always had a place to call home.

Light went to Luke C. Moore High School and was recently training to be a chef.

Jasmine Light was in culinary school. She had dreams of becoming a chef. Unfortunately, she will never have a chance to live her dream. Her life was snatched away at 23.

She is described as the type of person who people loved to be around.

“Man I’m going to miss her smile. I mean for real I’m going to miss her smile. Just getting up hearing her laugh,” Marcus Light said.

Police handed out flyers with Light’s picture on it and released this video of a car seen driving away from the shooting.

Detectives hoped their effort would encourage someone to come forward with information.

“This did not deserve to happen to nobody. Especially my sister,” Quita Light said.

“I don’t have no hard feelings for the killer. Just turn yourself in. Just turn yourself in so I can get some peace in my mind,” Marcus Light said.

The other three people shot are expected to survive.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information.

