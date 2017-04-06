ICE arrests 82 people in 5-day VA, DC operation

(Photo: ICE)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 82 people from 26 different countries during a five-day operation in the Virginia and D.C. areas.

The operation happened between March 26 and March 30, according to ICE. According to officials, 68 people had previous criminal conviction for crimes like armed robbery, larceny and drug distribution. Out of the 14 people remaining, two people had ties to the MS-13 gang; two had outstanding final orders of removal; three had overstayed their visas; one was wanted by a foreign law enforcement entity; one was a verified human rights violator and two had pending local charges. The others had entered the country unlawfully, according to ICE officials.

The people arrested were both citizens and/or nationals of several different countries, including , Algeria, Bolivia, China, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guatemala, Guinea, Honduras, Iran, Jamaica, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Peru, Philippines, Somalia, South Korea, Sudan, Trinidad, Vietnam and Sierra Leone.

Two of the arrests were made in the District, one was made in Maryland and the remaining happened across Virginia.

“ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement operations focused on criminal aliens,” said ERO Washington Field Office Director Yvonne Evans. “This week’s operation successfully removed immigration violators with a variety of criminal convictions ranging from driving under the influence to grand larceny from our communities.”

Officials said people who have outstanding orders of deportation or who reentered the US illegally after being deported could be removed from the country right away. The others are currently in ICE custody and awaiting a hearing before an immigration judge.

© 2017 WUSA-TV