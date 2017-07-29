WUSA
Humane Rescue needs supplies after flooding in dog dens

WUSA 1:30 PM. EDT July 29, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Humane Rescue Alliance in the District needs supplies after a flooding in some of the dog dens.

The rescue shelter is located at 1201 New York Avenue in Northeast. 

They are looking for towels, sheets and blankets. 

If you have any of these supplies, please drop them off at 1201 New York Avenue or 71 Oglethorpe Street both in Northwest. 

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


