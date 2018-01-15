Howard University to resume classes Tuesday

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Classes at Howard University will resume Tuesday morning after several buildings sustained from the winter cold.

Administrators extended winter break at Howard after burst steam pipes led to flooding and heating issues at several locations across campus.

The incident occurred a little more than a week ago. Since then, utility crews have worked around the clock at Howard to fix any outstanding problems.

However, some buildings remain closed. Douglass Hall, in the heart of campus, is one of them.

Howard University student Nyra Alexander told WUSA9 most of her classes were scheduled to take place in Douglass. She said those classes are now spread across campus.

"It's just old," said Alexander of Douglass Hall. "They should have just kept up with repairs to prevent something like this."

Despite that mess, Alexander said she is still happy to be a Howard University student. Her friend Isha Muhammad said she is happy to focus on the school year ahead.

"Expecting to grow more and more and learn new things," Muhammad said.

It is still unclear as to the exact cost of repairs at Howard University.

