Howard University delays classes due to damage from cold weather

Students and members of the administration at Howard hold a rally against sexual assault on the campus of the university April 11, 2016 in Washington, DC. The rally was held as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. (Photo by Win McNamee) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Citing “significant damage to buildings across campus” as a result of record cold temperatures in DC, Howard University announced Saturday that they will be postponing classes for most university students. Classes were set to start on Monday, January 8, but will now begin on Tuesday, January 16.

This change will affect undergraduate and graduate students. Students in the Professional Schools and Colleges will resume classes on January 8.

RELATED: Tips on protecting your pipes in the cold

According to a statement put out by the university, the recent blast of frigid temperatures caused ruptured pipes and electrical outages that will “take several days to fix and require significant repair.” The university said they are still monitoring the situation as extremely cold temperatures are expected to continue through Sunday.

The university will still be open for business on January 8th. Residence halls are currently open and allowing students to move in; however, the university has encouraged students to delay move-in until the new start date of classes.

A Thread: Due to weather complications, the start of classes in the Undergraduate Schools & Colleges, (COAS, Business, COMM, Education, Engineering & Architecture, Nursing & Allied Health Sciences) Social Work, & the Grad School will be postponed until Tues 1/16/18 — Howard University (@HowardU) January 7, 2018

© 2018 WUSA-TV