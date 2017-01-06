How to exercise even if it's cold

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Marijuana giveaway on inauguration day
-
Teen murdered after being set up on Facebook
-
Friday morning weather webcast
-
United Airlines kicks unattended minor off flight
-
Thursday night weather webcast
-
Ready or not, snow is headed our way
-
Bartender gets thank you for life-saving move
-
Cops say man had toddler in car during chase
-
Video released in police shooting death of Javon Hall
-
Liquor Board scandal in Prince George's County
More Stories
-
More snow possible SaturdayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
MISSING: 15-year-old from FredericksburgJan. 6, 2017, 10:23 a.m.
-
Man trying to hide arrest buys 100s of newspapersJan. 6, 2017, 10:04 a.m.