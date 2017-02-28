Here's how to watch Trump's joint address to Congress

(Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - After a tumultuous first month and on the 40th day of his presidency, President Trump will give a prime-time address to Congress on Tuesday night. Here's your guide on what to expect:

When does it start? Where can I watch?

9 p.m. ET. The address will be broadcast on all major networks — and if living on the Internet is more your style, you can watch a livestream here on WUSA9.

Where is it?

The address will be held at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

What exactly is happening?

The president gets the chance to outline his vision for the country and set the agenda for the next year. Per spokesman Sean Spicer: "The theme will be the renewal of the American spirit. The address will particularly focus on public safety including defense, increased border security, taking care of veterans, and then economic opportunity including education, job training, healthcare reform, jobs and tax and regulatory reform." Expect talk of his budget, which would boost military spending and make deep cuts to other federal agencies, to be folded into all that.

So, it's not a State of the Union?

Nope. Presidents typically don't give State of the Union addresses until they've been in office for at least a year. That's because new presidents don't know the true state of the union until they've been governing for a while.

Who will be there?

Member of Congress are invited to attend, and each of them gets to bring guests. Often, who they take onto the House floor is a statement in itself. For example, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she plans to bring guests who are under threat from the president, including an undocumented immigrant who faces deportation and a woman who lost her son to gun violence.

USA TODAY