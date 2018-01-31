The U.S. Capitol is seen as lawmakers work to avert a government shutdown January 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. A continuing resolution to fund the government has passed the House of Representatives but faces a stiff challenge in the Senate. (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - They have about a week.

But, between the GOP Retreat happening now, and the Democrats' retreat next week, lawmakers only have three working days to strike a deal.

That's not a lot of time to find common ground on issues like immigration, DACA, spending limits for domestic programs and the military.

Congressional leaders are hinting we'll probably see Congress pass another short-term spending plan, to buy themselves some more time to work on the long-term one.

Negotiators and lawmakers expect it will take them about a month to write that long-term spending plan.

There's no sign that they've even started that process as of tonight.

