WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - They have about a week.
But, between the GOP Retreat happening now, and the Democrats' retreat next week, lawmakers only have three working days to strike a deal.
That's not a lot of time to find common ground on issues like immigration, DACA, spending limits for domestic programs and the military.
VIDEO: What does the government shutdown mean for you?
Congressional leaders are hinting we'll probably see Congress pass another short-term spending plan, to buy themselves some more time to work on the long-term one.
Negotiators and lawmakers expect it will take them about a month to write that long-term spending plan.
There's no sign that they've even started that process as of tonight.
