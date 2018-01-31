WUSA
Here we go again: Another government shutdown?

The government is yet again racing towards a potential shutdown. Will they reach a deal in time?

Debra Alfarone, WUSA 11:20 PM. EST January 31, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - They have about a week.

But, between the GOP Retreat happening now, and the Democrats' retreat next week, lawmakers only have three working days to strike a deal.

That's not a lot of time to find common ground on issues like immigration, DACA, spending limits for domestic programs and the military. 

Congressional leaders are hinting we'll probably see Congress pass another short-term spending plan, to buy themselves some more time to work on the long-term one.

Negotiators and lawmakers expect it will take them about a month to write that long-term spending plan.
There's no sign that they've even started that process as of tonight.

 

