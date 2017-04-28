Healing garden to open at children's hospital in DC

(Photo: Children's National) (Photo: Hughes, Mallory)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Kids being treated at Children's National Medical Center in Washington now have a new way to forget about their troubles. They get to go outside.

A new healing garden at the hospital opens Friday. It was inspired by a patient whose dying wish was to go outside. The hospital was able to grant that wish and then committed to making it easier for patients to get fresh air.

The garden is dedicated to the first ladies of the United States. All of the living first ladies agreed in 2014 to serve as honorary chairs of the garden, which was built in part with a $5 million donation from the estate of Bunny Mellon, the late Washington philanthropist.

It's located on what used to be a gravel rooftop.

